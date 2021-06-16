Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – Boniface Mwangi has described his mother as a brave woman and revealed why he has never recognized his father.

The vocal activist took to his Twitter page and reminisced childhood memories by posting a photo with his mother.

“I came from the womb of a brave woman,” he captioned the throwback photo taken when he was a toddler.

When one of his followers asked him why he never recognizes his father whenever he revisits his roots, Mwangi revealed that his dad was a deadbeat father.

Since his father played no role in bringing him up, he sees no reason to recognize him.

“Boni, how come you never feature your father whenever you refer to your roots,” one of his fans asked and he responded saying, “Because he didn’t play any role of bringing me up. I wrote about him in my book.”

Here’s a photo of Mwangi’s mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.