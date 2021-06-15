Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has questioned the intelligence of President Uhuru Kenyatta after yesterday’s declaration where he announced that he will back one of the principals of NASA for president come 2022.

Taking to his Twitter, Ruto noted that over 8 million Kenyans entrusted them with the leadership only for Uhuru to dump them high and dry by his declaration.

“EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?” Ruto said on Twitter.

However, the DP noted that all is not lost as he wouldn’t be needing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support after all because he has God who will support him to ensure he becomes president in 2022.

“None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted three times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST