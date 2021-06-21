Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed the insistence that President Uhuru Kenyatta would secure him leeway to the presidency in the next year’s general election.

Speaking over the weekend, Raila stated the president would only be installed through the universal suffrage in which eligible Kenyans would participate.

He said Uhuru had no role in deciding who would succeed him, stating Kenyans would decide via the ballot.

“If I want to be president, I don’t need Uhuru to help me.”

“That is a role reserved for Kenyans. Uhuru cannot install me.”

“That is left to Kenyans. Those coming with such claims are spreading propaganda,” Rail said.

Since the March 9th handshake, Uhuru and Raila have been on good terms sparking assertions that the president would pass the baton to the opposition chief.

However, according to Raila, he does not need Uhuru’s help to vanquish Deputy President William Ruto, his main challenger, saying Kenyans will install him as president when the time comes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST