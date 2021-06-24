Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Controversial city politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has caused a commotion on social media after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories, hinting that she still meets her baby daddy Samidoh behind his wife’s back.

Nyamu said that although she doesn’t post photos and videos hanging out with the Mugithi singer, who also happens to be the father of her son, they still meet for raw fun.

“Ion gotta post him, I b with this nigga in REAL LIFE & we b doing it RAW,” she wrote and added smile emojis probably to mock his wife.

And true to her words, they were captured on camera together last weekend at Club Laviva along Thika Road during a Mugithi event.

Samidoh has been trying to distance himself from Karen Nyamu ever since their scandal erupted to save his image but if her latest post on Insta stories is anything to go by, then it seems a lot happens between them behind the scenes.

Karen Nyamu made the post after Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, shared lovely photos getting mushy with her celebrity husband during their daughter’s birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.