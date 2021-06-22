Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, better known as Samidoh, has hit back at keyboard warriors who tried to bring him down when he was caught up in a scandal with city politician, Karen Nyamu, earlier this year.

The singer, who doubles as an Administration Police Officer, said there’s no way he could have survived Al-Shabaab attacks when he was deployed in North Eastern, only to be brought down by keyboard warriors.

“There is no way I could survive Al-Shabaab bullets while serving in some of the volatile parts of north-eastern counties only to come and be brought down by keyboard warriors who were armed with nothing more than mere toxic words,” he said in a recent interview.

However, Samidoh admitted that the scandal hit him hard and was destined to destroy his life and bring his shining music career to a halt.

“But this issue of my public prominence for all the bad reasons appeared destined to ransack my life and leave it completely bared,” he added.

Samidoh further said that the scandal was a blessing in disguise since it strengthened his faith in God and issued a word of caution for the social media battalions.

“Today I can tell you for sure that my God liveth. The issue is now behind me and we are all coping alright…But I have a word of caution for the social media battalions…we are all human with our own flaws…let us not be quick to compete driving our fellow human beings over the emotional cliff,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.