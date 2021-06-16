Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused his Deputy, William Ruto, of being a patented thief of public money and warned Kenyans against supporting the second in command’s political ideologies in 2022.

Although the President did not mention Ruto, Uhuru, who was speaking to Ukambani leaders at State House, Nairobi, said that his first term was rocked by massive corruption.

Uhuru’s confession targeted the DP, who was a key cog in the management of government affairs in their first term between 2013 and 2017.

The Head of State further stated that Ruto and his cronies enriched themselves during his first term in office.

He said now he has been able to post impressive performance in the second term because he dropped the ‘thieves’ and embraced unity.

However, Kenyans have lambasted the President for soiling Ruto‘s name, stating that in his second term, Uhuru’s relatives and friends have been involved in multibillion scandals such as KEMSA and COVID -19 funds theft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST