Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – Celebrated singer, Wahu, has disclosed that her marriage with Nameless has not always been a bed of roses.

On social media, they look like a perfect couple but just like any other couple, they also face problems.

Speaking in a reality TV show recently, Wahu revealed that she once contemplated divorcing Nameless due to their religious differences.

After she got saved in 2017, many of her friends would question why she was still married to someone who was not.

Wahu said that she has been an on-and-off Christian ever since she was young but in 2017, she decided to give her life fully to Christ and ditched secular music.

Her born-again friends did not like the fact that Nameless was still doing secular music yet she was saved and had even switched to gospel music.

“My friends didn’t like the fact that I was saved and Nameless was not saved.

“One time I confronted him and told him it was over. Then he wrote in my journal saying he did not understand why he was not good for me,” she said.

However, they managed to mend fences.

Wahu and Nameless have been married for more than a decade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.