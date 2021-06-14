Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Popular Mugithi singer, Gathee Wa Njeri, escaped death by a whisker after he was involved in a grisly road accident along Thika Road.

The deadly accident happened last week on Thursday night at Roysambu after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a matatu.

The renowned singer, who was alone in the car when the accident happened, said he is lucky to be alive since his vehicle was completely written off.

“By Grace of God, I escaped unhurt. I confessed God’s miracle. God is there and he is powerful over all the other forces.

“May his name be praised forever and ever,” He wrote.

Here are photos of his damaged vehicle.

