Friday, June 25, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has downplayed the possibility of working with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mutua ruled out the possibility of working with Ruto, saying the man is irredeemably corrupt.

According to Mutua, Ruto has been accused of engaging in corrupt dealings and dividing Kenyans along tribal lines and as such he can never be part of his government.

”Will Ruto have a government that will really fight corruption while he himself has been accused of corruption?

“Will Ruto really bring people together when he has been accused of division?” posed Mutua.

Nonetheless, Mutua said that his support for or working with Ruto would really depend on the country and the people.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader has declared his interest in vying for the presidency come 2022.

