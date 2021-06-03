Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s attempt to unite former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka has failed after the latter said he cannot work with the former ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Uhuru is keen to unite the two since Deputy President William Ruto might become president in 2022 if the two fail to work together.

The Son of Jomo wants Raila, Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to unite and give Ruto a run for his money in 2022.

However, Kalonzo, through Wiper Democratic Movement Executive Director Jared Siso, ruled out any chances of his party working with Raila, saying that his history of betrayals is the main reason behind their decision.

“As to whether we can work together, everything is possible in politics, but we must be made to understand how to trust Raila,” Siso said.

Ruto, on the other hand, remains all alone and appears not interested in alliances, with earlier details indicating that Mudavadi is also working on creating his own coalition.

