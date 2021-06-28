Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he cannot partner with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Last week, there was a rumour that Kalonzo will be joining Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

But on Sunday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, cleared the air and said he cannot work with DP Ruto.

He said his party is smart enough not to associate itself with the Deputy President’s wheelbarrow movement, terming it as an idea that has been overtaken by time.

Kalonzo further stated that they are not corrupt and will therefore maintain their good public reputation and relationship with the Orange Democratic Movement party, which is headed by the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila is also believed to be a key Presidential candidate in the upcoming elections despite having not yet declared his interest in succeeding his handshake brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Kalonzo on Wiper-UDA coalition talks; Wiper will not enter into a coalition agreement with the UDA party.

“We cannot associate ourselves with wheelbarrows. We are guided by principles of good leadership and fight against corruption.

“The only coalition we are in is the One Kenya Alliance which will form the next government come August 2022,” Kalonzo stated.

