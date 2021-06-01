Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 31 May 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Cynthia Nyamai, claims that she is waiting for God to give her a husband, despite clocking her early 40’s.

Speaking during a live Instagram session with her fans, the seasoned TV journalist and PR practitioner said that although she faces a lot of pressure from fans and family, she is not in a hurry to settle since marriage is not child’s play.

Nyamai further said that she is focused on preaching the gospel after launching an online church.

The former TV anchor also disclosed that she has been getting a lot of DMs from men who try to shoot their shot but she doesn’t reply.

She said her ideal man should be God-fearing, and there must be a divine connection.

“My ideal man should be God-fearing. I discourage men from sending me DMs. Please stop that. If I were to date, there must be a divine connection,” she said while responding to a fan who asked her concerning when she is getting married during the live session.

Cynthia was previously married but her marriage failed.

She got married to city businessman David Makuyu in 2007 after dating for one year and a half.

However, they parted ways three years later.

Cynthia accused David of being cruel and cheating on her with multiple women.

However, he trashed the allegations during a TV interview and insisted it was her who had been cheating with a string of men throughout their marriage.

David, who runs a music production company, later remarried in 2015.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.