Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has revealed that she is a victim of body shaming.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sandra admitted that although her body is not perfect, nobody has the right to body shame her for having stretch marks and tummy.

She pleaded with Netizens to stop tearing each other down and added that everyone is beautiful no matter their body structure.

“Be proud of who you are and not ashamed of how someone else sees you, no more body shaming,” part of her statement reads.

Sandra stated that even though she has stretch marks and a bulging tummy, she believes she is fearfully and wonderfully made.

Here’s a screenshot of her post where she opened up about body shaming.

