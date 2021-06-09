Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 -Jubilee Party Secretary-general, Raphael Tuju, has distanced himself from woes facing the ruling party, saying he is not responsible for the mess.

For the last two years, Jubilee Party has been expelling members over what it termed as indiscipline and gross misconduct.

However, Raphael Tuju, while speaking to NTV Kenya, distanced himself from being the one responsible for dealing with discipline cases that occasioned mass exodus from the party.

“The Office of the Secretary-General does not deal with discipline issues, it is the office of party Chairman and Deputy Party Chairman.

“I am the only one who communicates through them,” Tuju said.

Jubilee Party chairman is Nelson Dzuya while the deputy chairman is David Murathe.

The ruling party is on the brink of collapse after party members showed their dissatisfaction with the way the party’s agenda was being run, which led to embarrassment in just concluded by-elections.

Already Jubilee Party top honchos led by Deputy President William Ruto have one foot out of the party and have formed United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST