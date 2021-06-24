Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has instructed his lawyers to fix his party membership.

This is after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) enlisted him as a member of the Musalia Mudavadi-led-Amani National Congress (ANC) party, as opposed to ODM, which belongs to his father.

This is even as he seeks clarity as to why he was enlisted as a member of the ANC party without his knowledge or consent.

”I understand a class of Kenyans who face a similar predicament,” he posted on his official Twitter account.

His sister, Winnie Odinga, teased Junior claiming he was a mole spying on their dad, Raila Odinga, for Musalia Mudavadi.

The ORPP announced it had piloted the process of onboarding some modules of its system on the e-Citizen platform.

Kenyans are asking how they could deregister from the political parties, with most having been registered from as early as 2016.

The Kenyan DAILY POST