Friday June 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he will not resign even as his relationship with the Jubilee party and President Uhuru Kenyatta deteriorates.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto said it will be the biggest act of betrayal if he were to walk away from the 8 million Kenyans who voted for him and Uhuru.

“For William Ruto, I have chosen to make a different decision (from what Jaramogi Oginga Odinga did in 1966).

“I believe that I can still use the latitude given to this office to do more for Kenyans or other things for Kenyans,” Ruto said.

The embattled deputy president who has previously admitted that his relationship with Uhuru has deteriorated, further wondered why a section of leaders was pushing him to resign when he has not in any way violated any of the articles of the constitution of Kenya.

“I have discharged the assignments given to me by the president without fail, to the extent required by the constitution.”

“At any one time when my advice as the Deputy President is needed, I have given without fail.”

“There is no duty that the president has given me and which I have not performed,” he said.

He noted that Uhuru is at liberty, according to the constitution, to assign some functions that the Deputy President would otherwise perform to whoever he pleases.

“The president (Uhuru Kenyatta) is doing his constitutional duties. “The Deputy President has not violated any law or any article of the constitution for him to warrant a resignation or anything. So if it’s working, why do you want to fix it?” Ruto pondered.

Ruto’s critics have been piling pressure on him to resign if he cannot work with Uhuru after forming his party by the name United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

