Monday, June 28, 2021 – A middle-aged Mombasa woman has claimed her life is in danger for claiming President Uhuru Kenyatta is the father of her two kids.

Evelyn Ikandi Evermwende, 45, claimed that she had a relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta and they even have two kids with the President.

She said her firstborn was born in 2016 and named him Fadhili Jomo and the second born Ahadi Maria in 2018.

Ikandi says even First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is aware of the situation but Uhuru has neglected her and has sent men to threaten her.

“Mr. President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta please address this issue before you go back to your station in Nairobi. Do you recognize these two children, Fadhili Jomo and Ahadi Maria came into the world via you, I’m really tired of being followed by people affiliated to you and my life has been hanging”, she said.

Evelyn went ahead and called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to at least start supporting his alleged children and stop making it look like nothing happened.

