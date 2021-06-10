Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Nigerian singer, BurnaBoy, is over the moon after he finally received his Grammy awards plaque.

BurnaBoy’s Twice as Tall album won Best Global Music album at the 63rd Grammy Awards held in March.

Our very own Sauti Sol and Bensoul were also recognized as Grammy Award-winning songwriters with certificates for their input in “Time Flies”, Sauti Sol’s collaboration with Burna Boy.

Taking to Instagram, BurnaBoy posted photos of himself with the plaque and wrote:

”Early Morning deliveries from across the pond!

“My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars or “things”. “They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first-class in Finance, the other got a Distinction in Engineering.

“They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are.

“I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST