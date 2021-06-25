Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – A Kenyan woman identified as Reverend Jacqueline was hosted for an interview on NTV where she talked about her life as a 52-year-old woman who is still not married and has no children.

The city-based pastor said that she had a goal of being married by 28 but as fate would have it, she has not found a man to warm her heart despite clocking 52 years.

However, Reverend Jacqueline stated that she still hopes to get a husband and even give birth despite her advanced age and advised people to be flexible with their goals.

She went to confess that men are scarce these days and this is part of the reason why she is not married.

“I had a goal to get married by 28(I am 52 now and still single, I didn’t die or lose anything. Learn to be flexible with goals that you can’t control, I can’t control someone coming into my life,” she said.

Listen to her speaking during a live interview with NTV.

