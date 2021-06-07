Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Traders at Kiambaa Constituency, especially in Kiahara Ward, are counting losses after UDA leaders failed to show up for an agreed mass buying of goods in the name of empowering hustlers.

Led by Njuguna Wanjiku, who is seeking UDA’s nomination for the Kiahara Ward elective seat, the leaders had promised to promote the traders by buying goods not less than Ksh500 from the traders.

Also expected to participate in the shopping festival were other UDA leaders seeking the party’s tickets in the July 15 parliamentary by-elections.

The campaign was expected to start at 12 pm but the traders complained that the leaders did not show up or keep time.

Some angry traders complained that they bought extra stock after the leaders promised to buy groceries from them.

”We were told that they will buy our groceries and take some to a children’s home.”

“That’s why we bought more groceries than on our normal days,” Esther Njeri, a trader at Rivarori market said.

The traders vowed never to be associated with the hustler nation that is led by Deputy President William Ruto ever again for driving them to huge losses with a false promise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST