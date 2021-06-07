Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – Detectives are in hot pursuit of a man who posed as a staff member in the Defence Ministry and obtained over Sh26 Million by false pretense.

The suspect, David Kahi Ambuku alias General, is wanted following a warrant of arrest issued against him by Milimani Law Courts.

He is said to have obtained over Sh26 million by false pretense in a fake tender scheme.

His photos were circulated online by detectives who are handling the case.

“Should you have any information regarding the above person, kindly contact us through our anonymous toll free number 0800722203,” a tweet on DCI’s official Twitter account reads.

Here are photos of the suspect.

