Friday, 25 June 2021 – A few days ago, Tea Master Edgar Obare alleged that he had gotten information that socialite Huddah Monroe was under house arrest in Dubai.

Huddah was reportedly put under house arrest after her on-and-off boyfriend Apocalypse Bella was nabbed by the FBI in March this year for conspiring to steal over Ksh 1.5 billion in Covid relief loans from US Citizens.

According to the story that was doing rounds online, all people who are close to the arrested fraudster, including Huddah, were being questioned by the FBI and so, she was put under house arrest as investigations continue.

However, Huddah has rubbished the rumours through a cryptic message posted on her Instagram stories.

She hit back at those spreading the rumours and called them idlers.

She bragged that no one can bring her down but failed to explain to her fans why she is yet to return to the country, 2 years after she landed in Dubai.

Here’s a screenshot of Huddah’s post addressing rumours that she is under house arrest.

