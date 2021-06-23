Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe is reportedly in trouble after being linked to fraud.

According to reports, the socialite landed in trouble after her on-and-off boyfriend, Apocalypse Bella, was arrested in the United States of America by FBI on March 18, 2021, for conspiring to steal over Ksh 1.5 billion ($1.4 Million) in Covid-19 relief loans.

Sources whispered to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare that the FBI is currently investigating all those involved with Bella and since Huddah happens to be close with the suspect by virtual of being his girlfriend, she has been put under house arrest as investigations continue.

This means that she cannot leave Dubai since she is currently under house arrest.

Huddah went to Dubai almost two years ago and she has not returned to the country since then.

She keeps on beating around the bush every time her followers ask her why she has not returned to the country even after the lockdown was lifted.

