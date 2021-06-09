Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



How Much Do BetterHelp Counselors Make?

People are turning to online therapy platforms to get help in droves these days. If you’re a licensed counselor in good standing, then you might be interested in platforms such as BetterHelp and Talkspace. Deciding which platform to sign up for can be tough when you don’t have all of the information, though. You can learn more about BetterHelp vs Talkspace by looking deeper into what BetterHelp has to offer counselors that sign up.

The BetterHelp Payment Model

The BetterHelp payment model is different from what many online counselors are used to. Counselors won’t be getting paid simply for live sessions with their clients. The company instead uses a compensation-based payment model that pays counselors for everything that they do to help their clients. For example, you can get compensation for doing worksheets with clients, sending messages back and forth, doing audio messages, and so much more.

Online counseling is much more involved than some people realize, and professionals deserve to be compensated for all of the things that they do to help their clients enjoy better mental health outcomes. BetterHelp does a great job of helping online counselors to be able to focus on doing the best work that they can. Instead of having to worry about what they’re getting paid for, counselors will just be able to do whatever is best to help clients out.

It’s also notable that BetterHelp doesn’t have a minimum hour requirement that counselors need to worry about. You just need to dedicate ten to fifteen hours each week for your clients. This gives BetterHelp counselors great flexibility, and you can use the online therapy platform however you need to. Some use BetterHelp as a full-time source of income, but others will use it as a source of supplemental income to their offline practice.

Why BetterHelp is Convenient

The convenience of working at BetterHelp is something that makes many people gravitate toward it. People are able to earn thousands of dollars as online counselors each month if they dedicate themselves. It’s easier to dedicate yourself to taking on clients because you only need to focus on clinical work. Unlike working at a traditional practice, you aren’t going to need to handle time-consuming administrative tasks.

Many people who have an offline practice will know how difficult it can be to handle billing, customer support, and other administrative matters. This can take up a lot of your time, and having to handle these tasks will keep you from having as much time for clinical work. BetterHelp handles all of the administrative work for clients, and you won’t even have to worry about marketing. It’ll be easier to find clients than before, and you’re going to be able to focus all of your efforts on doing your counseling work.

Building up more clients on BetterHelp and making more money is truly about doing the best job that you can. You can work hard to help clients and they will leave a positive BetterHelp review for you in return. These BetterHelp reviews help you to gain more clients over time when you’re looking to take on more. You can realize your financial goals as an online counselor by doing good work.

BetterHelp offers licensed counselors a great amount of help. If you would like to be able to make a good living doing online counseling, then this platform could be for you. Signing up for BetterHelp doesn’t take much time, but there is a process you will need to go through to be approved. Once approved, you’ll be able to start making good money doing what you have been trained to do.