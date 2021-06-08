Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – It has now emerged that the 4 criminal friends who were abducted in Kitengela and killed were being protected by a rogue cop who was based at Buruburu police station in Nairobi.

The 4 criminals, Imbai, Oduor, Ochieng, and Obuong, fled from Mombasa where they were running criminal activities after their gang members were eliminated and found a haven in Nairobi.

In Nairobi, they were being protected by a rogue cop who is said to have been running a police protection ring for a notorious gang of armed criminals that terrorized Nairobians.

However, the ‘dirty cop’ was transferred from his station in Buruburu last year, leaving the four gang members badly exposed.

The infamous Kitengela four criminal friends were living on borrowed time after undercover cops started hunting them, following the transfer of the rogue cop who was protecting them.

Before they were abducted and killed, they had been arrested several times but they always walked scot-free since they were enjoying police protection.

It’s believed that a police hit squad is behind the mysterious disappearance and murder of the four.

The Kenyan DAILY POST