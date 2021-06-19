Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 19 June 2021 – Chris Kirubi was a rogue billionaire who used his wealth and influence to threaten journalists and exploit underage girls.

A former newspaper editor narrated how Kirubi threatened to kill him after he got wind that he was planning to publish a story that would dent his image.

According to the former editor, Kirubi had picked a lady at a high-end entertainment joint and took her to a private party that he had organized at his posh home.

A few weeks later, it emerged that the lady was a few months shy of her 18th birthday.

Her parents, who are said to be senior officials in an international school, reported the matter to the police but the case headed nowhere.

When they headed to the media, Kirubi also blocked the publication.

The deceased billionaire then sent a brown envelope to an editor who was planning to publish the damaging story and threatened to kill him if he dared to expose him.

Earlier this week, Boniface Mwangi also revealed that he received death threats from the rogue billionaire over a story that he had published in his defunct blog, exposing his corrupt activities.

