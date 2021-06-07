Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, spent his weekend at the Coast where he celebrated his birthday in the company of his wife Mary Kilobi, CS Eugene Wamalwa, and his son Philipo.

Atwoli enjoyed a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean as he turned a year older and thanked all those who sent him birthday messages.

“May I take this opportunity to say a BIG THANK YOU for all your warm birthday wishes.

“Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri @EugeneLWamalwa, and my son Philipo @themainpoacher who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean,” he wrote.

There are reports that Atwoli has added another wife – a 23-year-old Muslim lady.

Atwoli turned 72-years-old yesterday.

Here are photos of his birthday celebration at the Coast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST