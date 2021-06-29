Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Board of Governors, Mathenge Technical Training Institute, a public Institution, intends to recruit qualified, self-motivated and experienced professionals for the following vacant positions.

Housekeeper III (JG-MTTI 4) (1 Post)

Responsibilities

• Coordinate housekeeping activities in the Institute

• Controlling housekeeping inventories

• Ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the Institute

• Ensure health and safety standards are adhered to

• Supervision of the housekeeping support staff

Qualifications

• Holder of Craft Certificate in Institutional Management OR Craft certificate in Catering and Accommodation OR Craft Certificate in Housekeeping

• A Diploma in any of the above will be an added advantage

• Proficiency in Computer application

• Strong human relations and interpersonal skills

• Ability to communicate effectively, prepare and present reports

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications send your application letter, detailed CV, copies of National Identity Card, Professional and Academic Certificates, testimonials and telephone number to:

The Secretary, Board of Governors (BOG)

Mathenge Technical Training Institute

P. O. Box 665-10106

OTHAYA

or email: info@mathengetti.ac.ke or mathengetechnicalinstitute@gmail.com Applications should reach us not later than 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 7th July, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.