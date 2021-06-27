Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Housekeeper

Location: Othaya,

Key Responsibilities

Coordinate housekeeping activities in the Institute

Controlling housekeeping inventories

Ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the Institute

Ensure health and safety standards are adhered to

Supervision of the housekeeping support staff

Qualifications

Holder of Craft Certificate in Institutional Management OR Craft certificate in Catering and Accommodation OR Craft Certificate in Housekeeping

A Diploma in any of the above will be an added advantage ∙ Proficiency in Computer application

Strong human relations and interpersonal skills

Ability to communicate effectively, prepare and present reports

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications send your application letter, detailed CV, copies of National Identity Card, Professional and Academic Certificates, testimonials and telephone number to:

The Secretary,

Board of Governors (BOG)

Mathenge Technical Training Institute

PO. Box 665-10106

OTHAYA

or email: info@mathengetti.ac.ke. Applications should reach us not later than 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 7th July, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.