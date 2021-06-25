Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter and comedian, Jalang’o, has come out breathing fire after Omosh begged for financial help again and claimed that he received less than Sh 500,000 after his plight was highlighted.

Omosh, who was speaking in a live TV interview today, claimed that he used the money he received to settle debts, leaving him penniless.

Jalang’o is among those who fundraised for Omosh and according to him, the former Tahidi High actor is lying.

Jalang’o said that Omosh got more than Sh 1 Million through his Bonga na Jalas show.

Jalang’o further claimed that Omosh got more than Sh 700,000 in cash donations from different well-wishers.

“Some people never learn. I can easily assure that Omosh got more than Ksh 1 Million from my show, “ part of Jalango’s post reads.

It’s interesting to see how this story will develop since Omosh said that he received less than Sh 500,000 yet Jalang’o alleges that all the money that he fundraised through his Bonga Na Jalas show amounting to more than Sh 1 Million was sent to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.