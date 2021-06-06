Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro, may have found love again if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The voluptuous radio girl posted a photo goofing around with renowned male socialite Joe Muchiri and judging from her caption, there might something going on between the two.

“The heart wants want the heart wants,” she captioned the photo accompanied with love emojis.

Rumours of Kamene dating Joe Muchiri have been going around on social media for quite some time.

They can definitely make a good couple since they both belong to the streets.

Kamene Goro’s co-presenter Jalang’o reacted to the photo and urged the two to state the theme of the wedding since they seem to be madly in love.

“Tupatieni theme…Kitenge ama all white,” Jalang’o posted.

Kamene Goro went through a painful heartbreak a few years ago after she was dumped by her Tanzanian husband through WhatsApp.

