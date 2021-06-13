Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has suffered a major blow after the High Court allowed developers to auction her house in Kitisuru over non-payment of Sh 4.5 million.

The developers, James Ndungu and Robert Marekia owe Frame Consultants Sh 4.5 million and since Waiguru was yet to finish paying for the house, the court said the duo owned the property.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Alfred Mabeya said Frame Consultants could either attach the house or ask the governor to settle the contested amount.

“In this regard, Frame Consultants can either attach or auction the property to recover its debt,” the Judge ruled.

Waiguru purchased the Sh 80 million house in 2015. Of the total, she paid KSh 40 million and was yet to settle the balance.

The Kirinyaga county boss has also a court case where she is accused of not paying the remaining Sh 40 million but she moved to court and the court issued a temporary injunction stopping her eviction from the house.

The House is located in Kihingo Estate, Kitisuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST