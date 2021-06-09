Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has exposed rogue mechanics preying on unsuspecting motorists along Machakos-Kitui Road.

They mostly target female motorists because they are easy to lure, but no one is safe.

Read the viral post below to understand the trick these criminals posing as mechanics, use and always be on the lookout.

