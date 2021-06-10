Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – COTU boss Francis Atwoli was at the Coast to celebrate his birthday in the company of his young wife Mary Kilobi and a few other friends.

Atwoli, who turned 72 years old on Saturday, had memorable moments after his wife treated him to a sumptuous birthday cake besides enjoying a trip around the Indian Ocean aboard a yacht.

In this romantic video going around on social media, Kilobi is seen feeding her aging husband a birthday cake like a baby.

Kilobi and Atwoli are couple goals despite their huge age gap.

Check out the video.

