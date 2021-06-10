Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) boss, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, is in hot soup after a lady identified as Diana Opemi Lutta accused him of assault.

The said lady, who is warming the bed of Mukhisa behind his wife’s back, claims Kituyi attacked her at a five-star hotel in Mombasa last month when she rebuffed his advances.

She reported the alleged assault at Nyali Police Station under OB Number 10/22/05/2021.

On the said day of the assault, the Presidential hopeful reportedly pushed her from a bed and rained blows on her.

She allegedly fell and injured her knee.

We have since unveiled the identity of Mukhisa Kituyi’s side-chick.

She deleted most of her photos and put her Facebook account private after the scandal erupted.

She seems to be an educated woman judging from this photo posted on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST