Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – A young prison officer committed suicide on Tuesday at Industrial Area prison while on duty in a suspected case of depression.

Staff at the remand prison said they initially thought that the facility was under attack after hearing gunshots.

However, they were shocked to find out that one of the warders had committed suicide by shooting himself at the watchtower.

The warder had exhibited signs of depression though he did no raise an official complaint.

There are reports that he was also having marital disputes with his wife.

Here’s a video from the scene where the young officer committed suicide.

Also, see a photo of the deceased officer.

