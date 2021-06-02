Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, seems to be among Kieleweke lawmakers who are losing sleep after Deputy President William Ruto received a heroic welcome in Kisumu on Tuesday.

The DP, who was among thousands of guests who had trooped to the lakeside city for Madaraka Day celebrations, was received by a mammoth crowd in Kondele, that was singing songs in praise of the second in command.

In his remarks, Ngunjiri stated that the reception accorded to the DP in Kondele should be reason enough for him to stop fighting the Handshake.

The lawmaker said that Ruto was heroically received in Kondele because of the ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga and therefore he should learn from it.

“WHY RUTO SHOULD NEVER FIGHT THE #HANDSHAKE AGAIN… it’s the only reason this happened in #kondele.

“I hope he has learnt from it.#Kieleweke,” Ngunjiri wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST