Friday, June 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is slowly grooming Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to become his successor in 2022, going by his latest statements that he has been issuing in public.

Uhuru, who is set to retire in 2022, has even admitted to his close aides that the person he feels can take the country to greater heights is none other than Raila Odinga.

However, despite drumming up support for a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022, the President is facing a fierce rebellion in the Mt Kenya region, which is his political bedroom.

Residents feel that by supporting Raila Odinga, Uhuru will have betrayed his Deputy, William Ruto, who has been by his side since 2013.

The residents also say Uhuru is the one who told them that the ‘number one enemy’ of the Mt Kenya region is Raila Odinga, and nothing can change that fact for many years to come.

“Shida yetu ni mtu mmoja pekee yake. Province mzima ni mtu mmoja tu, na huyo mtu anaitwa nani?….crowd (Raila)…nani? crowd(Raila),” Uhuru said in Muranga county while campaigning for his re-election in 2016.

The Kenyan DAILY POST