Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly doing everything within his powers to make sure that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga succeeds him as the 5th President of Kenya.

This was revealed by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who confirmed that Raila will be the next president whether people like it or not.

According to him, Uhuru’s team is currently planning a grand alliance, bringing together all the pro-BBI leaders and the One Kenya Alliance under Raila to battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

He noted that the stars have already aligned for Raila to rule the country as president.

“When he has secured the support of Uhuru and vowed to take part in serious handshake action, Raila is on a mission far much bigger.”

“I’ve had numerous discussions with the former PM, which have left me convinced that the vision and dream that we have chased unsuccessfully over the years is around the corner,” Joho was quoted saying at the time.

“His brother, the president, shares that belief very strongly.” Joho added.

This comes in the wake of a surprise U-turn by the Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who was on the verge of dumping Raila to be Ruto’s running mate after their many ‘coincidental’ meetings.

Joho has also shelved his State House bid in favour of Raila Odinga.

Their abrupt turn now gives Raila the space to organize his ODM house before teaming up with Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalozo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula, backed by other pro-BBI forces from the Mount Kenya region to sweep to victory in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST