Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – A post mortem has revealed that the late doctor Lydia Wahura, who was found dead on Saturday, in her car at the Kenyatta National Hospital, indeed committed suicide.

According to Kilimani OCPD Muturi Mbogo, the late doctor was killed by chemicals which she had administered to herself.

“The post mortem was done and we have already ascertained the death was caused by chemicals.”

“Some samples have also been taken for analysis to a government chemist to know the type of drugs that she administered in her body,” Mbogo stated.

Mbogo further revealed that the late doctor wrote a suicide note and sent to her brother before she died.

He noted that Wahura had sent an email to her brother, family members and close friends, detailing why she wanted to take her own life.

Part of an email Wahuru wrote reads;

“I am so so so so sorry but I don’t expect forgiveness.”

I am scared of dying but I am more scared of living…Life is not what I expected,” Wahura wrote.

In a Facebook statement in December 2020, Wahura had indicted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe for not improving the working conditions for doctors which left them traumatized.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put into words how much losing patients I knew never needed to die has messed with my mental health.

“And almost all of us have such stories,” she wrote.

She was reacting to the death of Doctor Stephen Mogosu, a youthful medic serving in Machakos County under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pilot programme who succumbed to Covid-19.

“I didn’t know Dr. Mogusu personally but his death feels even more obscene than other obscene deaths. He worked for months giving care he couldn’t get,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST