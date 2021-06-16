Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – An editor at Royal Media Services is on the spot after it was revealed that he was paid a paltry Ksh 3100 by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to kill a story.

The rogue editor identified as Levi Nyikuri Khayota works for Sulwe FM, a Bukusu radio station under the Royal Media Services, which also owns Citizen TV, Radio Citizen among many other stations.

In a damning revelation made by the station’s reporter Jimmy Simiyu who is based in Bungoma town, the editor is said to have tipped off Governor Wycliffe Wangamati about a story he had done.

Wangamati called him using a proxy’s mobile phone and told him that he knew the content of his packaged story even before it could be aired.

He then threatened to kill him.

Fearing for his life, the reporter made a report at Bungoma Police station where he was issued with an OB number.

Already, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) have condemned the county chief and the editor for engaging in unprofessional conduct.

Journalists based in Bungoma County held peaceful demonstrations in the border town in a show of solidarity with their colleague besides condemning the unethical conduct of the editor.

Speaking during the demonstrations, the journalists vowed to stand together regardless of their working stations and affiliations.

Here’s a photo of the rogue editor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.