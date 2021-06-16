Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – East African Legislative Assembly(EALA) MP, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has revealed the last warning former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, gave to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before he met his maker on Monday.

Midiwo, 54, died on Monday after suffering from Cardiac arrest.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Oburu, who is Midiwo’s cousin, said the former Gem lawmaker had warned him and his brother Raila Odinga against attending funerals of their family members.

The deceased specifically asked the duo to stay away from the burial of his uncle, Peter Odima, which happened on Saturday, June 12, and that of his sister, Julia Adhiambo.

Adhiambo will be interred on Saturday, June 19. It was reported that the uncle, sister, and grandmother succumbed to the virus whose rate of infection has risen in the Nyanza Region.

“He called and cautioned me that Covid-19 was really killing our people and it is in such funeral ceremonies that we might get exposed because we would draw crowds.

“I cannot make the decision alone, we will and decide whether we will attend the (sister’s) burial or just plan for decent burials.

“It is sad that the people of Nyanza are not afraid of the virus, once they see you and are excited, they fall on you and insist on greeting you, oblivious of the danger it poses,” Oburu said.

Midiwo further asked his cousins to only attend burials once the virus threat lessens as mourners and residents were casual in adhering with Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the Majority of the Luo community members assume that Covid-19 doesn’t exist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST