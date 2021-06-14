Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Renowned Kenya businessman and media magnate, Chris Kirubi is dead.

Kirubi died on Monday after a long battle with Colon cancer.

Hours before his demise, Kirubi took to Twitter to share a motivational quote where he wished his followers success.

“Top of the morning to you, my dear friend. It doesn’t have to be a tiring Monday.

“Instead, I bring to you good tidings of favour, success, achievements and happiness in the new week.

“Give yourself a go towards your success plan.

“Enjoy today and the rest of your week,” said Kirubi.

At the time of his death, the Harvard Business School alumnus served as the director at Centum Investment and the chairman of Capital Group Limited that owns Capital FM.

Some of the businesses owned by Kirubi include DHL Express Kenya Limited, Haco Industries Kenya Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, and Sandvik East Africa Limited.

