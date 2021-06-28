Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – A group of Murang’a County businessmen over the weekend converged at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi, where they endorsed Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

The billionaires, who met at the Hotel inside the mall, resolved to fundraise Sh 10 billion to fund Raila Odinga‘s campaigns in 2022.

The leaders also said Raila is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is set to retire in August 2022.

However, the billionaires urged Raila Odinga to choose former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth as his running mate so that he can inherit the popular Mt Kenya vote which is currently in the hands of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting was further meant to establish a road map for a joint visit to Mount Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Here are the names of seven billionaires who met to endorse Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid in 2022.

1. Peter Kenneth

2. Former Equity Bank Chairman Stanley Munga

3. Equity Bank CEO, James Mwangi.

4. Investment Banker Jimnah Mbaru.

5. Former Britam boss Benson Wairegi

6. Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda

7. Royal Media Service chairman, SK Macharia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST