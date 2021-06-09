Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Raila Odinga’s aide and Langata Parliamentary seat hopeful, Silas Jakakimba, has accused his ex-wife’s lawyer, Duncan Okatch, of assaulting him in front of his son.

Narrating the heart-breaking incident that happened in May this year in the presence of his son, Jakakimba said, “Okatch went physical on me, fist-punching me severally on my face, causing instant soft tissue injuries to the temporal and orbital regions of my left eye. He did this in full glare of everyone, including the school principal – my son Jakakimba Jr holding to my right hand.

His reason was: I refused he could not, as a lawyer, force himself to attend a private meeting both parents were to have with the school principal, Mrs. Naomi Mbugua. Sensing my son would be at risk, the principal whisked him into the office and locked the door, while I remained picking my broken eye glasses and some personal effects, some of which Mrs. Mbugua found later, and sent to me. She promised to send the Clearance Letter, which she did the following day.”.

I thereafter went for treatment at Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where I was treated and discharged, and later reported the incident at Kilimani Police Station (OB No. 44/12/05/2021). I made a special plea to the OCS Kilimani and his investigative team, to formally seek from Riara School, the CCTV footage capturing the assault incident. This (assault) matter is under active investigations.”

Here are photos of the rogue lawyer.

