Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has agreed on a number of deals that will benefit the two countries

Speaking at the joint press conference, Uhuru noted that the countries had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that would facilitate better relations and collaborative efforts.

Uhuru revealed that the countries had pledged to collaborate on the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries industries.

In terms of public service, the neighbours would work together for joint capacity building and training.

The countries would also work together in matters of foreign affairs and security operations.

“Burundi has stabilised and enhanced its security, it’s now safe to do business in the country and we welcome foreign investors especially from Kenya to invest,” Ndayishimiye noted.

The two countries will also work on sports culture and heritage as well as on the prioritization of enhancing education standards in the region.

Uhuru further encouraged the people-to-people relations between the two countries, by enhancing trade investments.

He observed that there were channels to expand the volume of trade that needed to be exploited.

“We should make use of Lake Victoria as a means of transportation and livelihood,” he added.

On his part, Ndayishimiye stated that the visit was an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen the existing bilateral ties.

“We hope the MoUs we have signed will be implemented as soon as possible, we are committed to improving the business climate in our countries.”

“Burundi is ready for investors, I urge Kenyan investors to take advantage of the opportunities in Burundi,” he urged.

