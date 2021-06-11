Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021– Irene Kavini, a student at Mulango Girls in Kitui County, left home during midterm break like other students but unfortunately, she didn’t reach home after she was involved in a motorbike accident.

The student lost her life after she fell off a moving motorbike that was ferrying her home on the fateful day that she was supposed to reunite with her parents.

The emotional photo below shows the students of Mulango Girls paying their last respect to the deceased student.

This is just heartbreaking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST