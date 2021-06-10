Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress Angel Waruinge alias Miss Morgan, has revealed that she has had a prolonged legal battle with her baby daddy after he refused to provide for their daughter.

Speaking in an interview, the once-popular actress disclosed that she is a single mother to an eight-year-old girl who has been an inspiration to her life.

“I am a single mother and I don’t have a husband. It will be so selfish of me to leave my child all alone.

“That is not the kind of family set-up I was brought up in,” she said.

She took her baby daddy to court when he absconded parental responsibilities and during the court case, he demanded a DNA test to establish whether he was the biological father of the girl.

The DNA test came out positive.

However, he still refused to provide for their daughter even after the test proved he was the biological dad.

“I tried to follow the law, but it got to a point where I gave up and said I was not going to force him to be in his daughter’s life.

“I went to court, and he asked for DNA. It came back 99.9 percent of him,” she revealed.

Miss Morgan said her daughter has a father figure in her life despite her baby daddy abandoning them and that’s what matters.

