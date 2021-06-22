Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has slammed politicians pouring cold water on the looming coalition between the ruling Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Already, there are reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, have agreed to form a coalition ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Speaking about the coalition, Joho, who is also ODM deputy party leader, said the Orange party is free to form a coalition with any parties and told off those condemning the party forming a coalition with Jubilee.

Joho further alleged that Deputy President William Ruto has been holding secret meetings with some NASA principals.

“When these NASA people were forming One Kenya Alliance, and when Wiper was making a cooperation pact with Jubilee, we kept quiet and never threw stones at them,” Joho said.

“Currently, we are even aware that some of them are negotiating with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), but as ODM, we are not complaining.

“Why must they continue dragging Kenyans seeking a united country behind?” Joho added.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, are said to be politicians who have been meeting Ruto at night with an aim of forming a coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST