Sunday, June 6, 2021 – On Sunday morning, Jubilee Party candidate in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election, Kariri Njama, posted a post that indicated that Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, had abandoned Tanga Tanga politics and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team.

In his post that shocked Tanga Tanga adherents across the country, Njama said Ichung’wa, who is one of the loyal phalanxes of Deputy President William Ruto, had agreed to work with him to ensure that both Kiambaa and Kikuyu constituencies develop.

“I would wish to thank Kimani Wa Ichung’wa for escorting me today for a Church Service at ACK St John Karura Parish earlier today.

“In the Spirit of Unity in our Jubilee party, we have vowed to work together for the common good of our constituencies, would wish to thank the Kiambaa people for their continued support. God Bless you!” Njama posted on his Facebook page.

Njama’s post attracted mixed reactions with Tanga Tanga supporters who asked Ichung’wa to clarify on the issue.

In a statement, Ichung’wa accused Njama of misusing his name to gain political mileage.

According to the vocal legislator, he had gone to the ACK church to represent the UDA candidate for a fundraiser and he had not escorted the Jubilee candidate as alleged.

“Do not misuse my name to cleanse yourself my friend!

“I attended the service at the invitation of the church whose money you squandered!

“I represented the UDA candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku. Make Honesty a virtue,” Ichungwa replied.

